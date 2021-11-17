Explore

Trending Topics

WetsuwetenCoastal GasLink EvictionNov2021_14
Photo Essay

In photos: inside the Gidimt’en eviction of Coastal GasLink

Almost two years after Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs issued an eviction order to the pipeline company, land defenders are now enforcing it along a remote forest service road
By
Nov. 17, 2021 3 min. read

On Sunday, Nov. 14, pipeline company Coastal GasLink was given eight hours to immediately evacuate Gidimt’en clan territory near Houston, B.C. Hereditary chiefs served the mandatory order for all company workers and sub-contractors.

Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Dinï ze’ (Chief) Woos, Frank Alec, granted a two hour extension to the evacuation timeline, but of the estimated 500 individuals housed at Coastal GasLink’s two remote work camps, only a handful left. Since then, land defenders seized a Coastal GasLink excavator and bulldozer and used them to dismantle parts of the Morice Forest Service Road, the main point of access to project sites and work camps.

The Gidimt’en clan and supporters have occupied a Coastal GasLink drill site near the Wedzin Kwa, or Morice River, to prevent drilling under the glacial river, since Sept. 25, 2021.

Gidimt’en camp spokesperson Sleydo’ Molly Wickham said inaction from B.C. and the federal government and failure to resolve address Right and Title claims forced land defenders to take matters into their own hands and enforce an eviction order originally issued on Jan. 4, 2020, by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who oppose construction of the 670-kilometre pipeline.

“We were sending a clear message to the province, to Canada, and they weren’t acting on it — they weren’t hearing what we were saying — so we had to get a little bit louder,” Wickham told The Narwhal in an interview. “They’re destroying absolutely everything that is important to us in our territory. And they have been continuing to do work, despite the eviction order last year.”

Opposition to any pipeline’s construction has been strong from the Wet’suwet’en and their supporters for well over a decade. In December of 2019, a court issued an injunction against blockaders, giving RCMP officers authorization to make dozens of arrests last year, when land defenders blockaded the road and prevented work by the pipeline company and contractors.

Supporters stand guard to secure a road closure along the Morice Forest Service Road at kilometre 39 in Gidimt’en territory on Sunday, Nov. 14. Up until the road closure, the service road was a major thoroughfare for the pipeline project. The people who keep watch at Gidimt’en camp logged a convoy of six heavy trucks running through the road twice each day, carrying supplies, as well as a convoy of seven semi-trailer trucks carrying pipe each morning around 7 a.m. These individuals estimate hundreds of pickup trucks also travel the road each day carrying workers, security and police patrols.
Sleydo’ Molly Wickham greets supporters after they enforced the road closure. Wickham said she was happy to hear of Gitxsan solidarity actions taking place that included the temporarily closure of a rail line in New Hazelton.
  • Supporters stand under a tarp to mask their numbers from a helicopter suspected of carrying out surveillance. An RCMP spokesperson told The Narwhal “The RCMP is aware of the protest actions and we have, and will continue to have, a police presence in the area conducting roving patrols.”
  • Mohawk supporter Aktsi’io (centre) sings a song while Indigenous musician Logan Staats, from the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, looks on. “They think we are angry and hating but it’s not about that, it’s about burying the hatchet and moving to a place of respect and honour,” Aktsi’io said.
Haudenosaunee supporters, left to right, Logan Staats, Teka’tsihasere (Corey Jocko), who also goes by the artist name Jayohcee, and Skyler Williams ride a seized Coastal GasLink excavator as they work to close the service road.The Haudenosaunee have been allies for the Wet’suwet’en since the 2020 enforcement action, and contributed to the #shutdowncanada movement those arrests sparked. This year, Mohawk supporters have walked police out of Coyote camp twice.
  • Supporters fell trees to create barricades.
  • Coastal GasLink security workers wearing cameras and masks arrive to speak with supporters.
  • The workers deliver a copy of the a B.C. Supreme Court injunction against opponents of the pipeline.
Teka’tsihasere (Corey Jocko) whoops and issues a war call in response to a Coastal GasLink security worker reading a statement from the company. “We’re here from the Coastal GasLink project,” the worker read. “We are here to conduct work on behalf of the Coast GasLink project and you are impeding us. Can you please move your blockade out of the area?”
Supporters burned the copy of the injunction Coastal GasLink workers delivered to the blockade.
Coastal GasLink pipeline’s right of way cutting through Gidimt’en territory. The 670-kilometre gas pipeline crosses over 190 kilometres of relatively intact Wet’suwet’en territory.
Haudenosaunee supporters Skyler Williams, back, and Aktsi’io look on as trees are felled along the service road.
A Coastal GasLink worker leaves Gidimt’en territory in the early morning of Nov. 14.
Freezing breath is caught in a flashlight beam used to help signal to oncoming drivers that there are obstructions on the
road while land defenders and their supporters stand guard.
Haudenosaunee supporters help to maintain the road closure.
  • Jocko helps enforce the road closure.
A supporter uses a flare to mark the road closure.
  • Supporters escort a Coastal GasLink vehicle off of Gidimt’en territory.
Staats smudges himself after helping to enforce the road closure.
An excavator is hung with red dresses to signify the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls at Coyote camp.

New title

You’ve read all the way to the bottom of this article. That makes you some serious Narwhal material.

And since you’re here, we have a favour to ask. Our independent, ad-free journalism is made possible because the people who value our work also support it (did we mention our stories are free for all to read, not just those who can afford to pay?).

As a non-profit, reader-funded news organization, our goal isn’t to sell advertising or to please corporate bigwigs — it’s to bring evidence-based news and analysis to the surface for all Canadians. And at a time when most news organizations have been laying off reporters, we’ve hired five journalists over the past year.

Not only are we filling a void in environment coverage, but we’re also telling stories differently — by centring Indigenous voices, by building community and by doing it all as a people-powered, non-profit outlet supported by more than 3,700 members

The truth is we wouldn’t be here without you. Every single one of you who reads and shares our articles is a crucial part of building a new model for Canadian journalism that puts people before profit.

We know that these days the world’s problems can feel a *touch* overwhelming. It’s easy to feel like what we do doesn’t make any difference, but becoming a member of The Narwhal is one small way you truly can make a difference.

If you believe news organizations should report to their readers, not advertisers or shareholders, please become a monthly member of The Narwhal today for any amount you can afford.

I support independent journalism
Published By
Amber Bracken
Based in Edmonton, Amber Bracken is a lifelong Albertan and covers assignments across the province and farther from home. After ge...

See similar stories

B.C.
Coastal GasLink pipeline
Indigenous Rights
James Bay Lowlands, northern Ontario.
Most Shared

Could an Indigenous conservation area in Hudson Bay also be the key to saving carbon-rich peatlands?
By
Nov. 6, 2021 12 min. read

This story is part of Carbon Cache, The Narwhal’s ongoing series about nature-based climate solutions. Lawrence Martin can’t put a date on when he first...

Continue reading

Recent Posts

View Older Stories
Get The Narwhal in your inbox!

People always tell us they love our newsletter. Find out yourself with a weekly dose of our ad‑free, independent journalism

Help power our ad-free, non‑profit journalism
Join us

I'm already a member

Get The Narwhal in your inbox!

People always tell us they love our newsletter. Find out yourself with a weekly dose of our ad‑free, independent journalism