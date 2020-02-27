The battle to protect the heart of the Fraser River

At 1,375 kilometres, the Fraser River is the longest in British Columbia. Much of the province’s population is situated along the river’s meandering basin.

Its waters are home to countless species, including the prehistoric white sturgeon.

The 80-kilometre stretch between Mission and Hope, known as ‘the heart of the Fraser,’ is one of the most productive river channels in the world.

Yet the small islands in the heart of the Fraser, known as island nurseries for juvenile fish, are being logged and developed for agriculture in a manner scientists fear could be the undoing of this unique and fragile ecosystem.

This collection of photos is curated from the newly released book, The Heart of the Fraser, by Ken Ashley, director of the BCIT Rivers Institute.

The book, which includes a collection of essays, outlines the importance of this stretch of river for locals residents and Indigenous communities who are already witnessing the impact of climate change in its waters.

A young adult white sturgeon, approximately 2.4 metres in length and an estimated 180 kilograms. The book, Heart of the Fraser, will include the first photo documentation of white sturgeon in the Fraser River. Photo: Fernando Lessa