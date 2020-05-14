A timeline from birth to death of Taseko’s embattled New Prosperity mine in B.C.

The Taseko Mines saga to construct the New Prosperity gold and copper mine has likely, finally, come to an end with a Supreme Court of Canada decision Thursday to reject a company appeal.
The 12-year effort to construct an open-pit mine began with a proposal that involved turning Fish Lake — a place sacred to the Tsilhqot’in Nation — into a tailings pond. That proposal was rejected by a federal review panel, but approved by the province of B.C. The company then made revisions to the project design to avoid draining Fish Lake, dubbing it the ‘New’ Prosperity Mine, in 2011.
The project has been declared dead and then alive again several times over but the Supreme Court decision may signal the final nail in the mine’s coffin.
Here’s a timeline of events leading up to Thursday’s legal ruling.