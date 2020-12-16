What’s going on with Alberta Parks closures? Separating fact from fiction on the UCP plan

Mixed messaging has left environmental groups clamouring for clarity about what exactly the Kenney government is planning to do with a third of all sites in the park system

It’s been nine months since Alberta announced plans to close or remove dozens of sites from the provincial park system, but environmental groups say key questions remain unanswered about what exactly the United Conservative Party government is planning to do — and why.

Over the last several months the government’s plan has been a source of contention, confusion and even duelling political messaging campaigns riffing on old pop songs.

The NDP launched their “Don’t Go Breaking My Parks” campaign in July asking Albertans to sign a petition to protect the province’s park and recreation areas.

Then, in early November, the UCP responded with a campaign on its own — “My Parks Will Go On” — in an attempt to counter some of the claims that have been put forward by opponents of the government’s plan.

Pop and politicking aside, there are lingering questions about what sites might be slated for removal from the Alberta Parks system and the level of protection these lands would have if that happens.

Add that to concerns about a lack of consultation and how much money the government is actually likely to save if it moves forward, and we’ve got ourselves a grade A political hot potato.

Here’s what you need to know about this battle over park lands.

To remove or not to remove from Alberta Parks system?

It all started in late February, when the government announced a plan to fully or partially close 20 sites and identified another 164 “for proposed removal from the system,” noting there are currently 473 sites across the Alberta Parks system. The announcement raised fears that more than one third of the province’s parks and recreation areas would be on the chopping block.

At the time, the UCP government said it would look for opportunities to transfer management of some of the affected sites to First Nations, municipalities or other third-party managers.

The closure of 17 of the sites was postponed to give Albertans more space to camp and get outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that was only a “temporary measure,” the Calgary Herald reported.

The UCP government’s plan was met with almost immediate backlash from environmental groups who raised concerns that when these sites lose their protected area status they become vulnerable to resource or commercial development. And word from the government that the parks are “not for sale” has done little to quell concern over the long-term risks of removing them from the parks system.

In response to the government’s announcement, the Alberta Environmental Network and the Alberta chapters of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) launched the Defend Alberta Parks campaign to push the government to keep all areas in question protected under the Provincial Parks Act.

So far, more than 20,000 letters have been sent to MLAs as part of the campaign and more than 17,000 Defend Alberta Parks lawn signs have been ordered.

In the meantime, questions about what exactly is happening have only increased.

Environmental groups concerned about mixed messages on Alberta Parks protection

A key concern for environmental groups is how parks and recreation sites will be protected going forward.

While the initial release did mention the possibility of a “prospective sale” of the sites, both Premier Jason Kenney and Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon have repeatedly said the government is not selling the land.

But for Katie Morrison, the conservation director for the southern Alberta chapter of CPAWS, the foremost concern is whether the government intends to remove the park status from these areas.

“Every other outcome, whether it is land sales some time in the future or changing the usage of the area to industrial, commercial or other types of intensive recreation that are currently not permitted in the areas, all depends on that removal of park status,” she said during an online panel event Nov. 25.

But shifts in government messaging have created some confusion about how these areas will be protected going forward.

The government’s initial release said the 164 sites had been identified for “proposed removal from the [parks] system.”

An archived government website explained the “sites removed from the parks system would have their legal park designations removed and could be open for alternate management approaches.”

Then in September, the Canadian Press reported that during his announcement of $43 million to upgrade provincial parks, Nixon also said the remote park sites identified in February were being delisted.

“Delisting a provincial park from the park system is not closing the park. The reality is that the majority of our special places are actually protected and managed through the public lands division,” he said.

Then things seemed to change.

During an online town hall event in mid-November, Minister Nixon said the government is “not considering de-listing” the 164 sites.

Instead, he said, “we have identified 164 parks within the provincial park system. Those sites remain fully within the provincial park system under the Provincial Parks Act and fully funded by Alberta Environment and Parks and fully operated by Alberta Environment and Parks.”

Those sites have been identified for potential partnerships, which would involve other organizations taking over their management, Nixon said, pointing to the Sylvan Lake park as an example.

Sylvan Lake was a provincial park within the town of Sylvan Lake. According to government documents obtained by CPAWS through a freedom of information request, the town took over management of Sylvan Lake park in 2018 and was provided a one-time payment of $1.96 million from the province.

At the town hall, Nixon said the partnership was about who was best placed to manage the park and that, in the Sylvan Lake example, it has gone “very, very well.”

So are 20 Alberta Parks sites closing or not?

In its initial February announcement, the Alberta government said it would be “closing or partially closing 20 sites this year.”

“Some of these will be full park closures and others will have partial closures, where either their campgrounds or specific facilities are closed to public access, with the remaining park areas open, but non-serviced,” read another post that has since been removed from the Alberta Parks website. Ceasing grounds-keeping would be among what would fall under “non-serviced,” it said.

In June, Alberta said it would “operate the 17 parks’ sites previously identified for closure” as a way to ensure residents had access to camping facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a temporary measure for this camping season,” reads an archived website posting. Three facilities on the initial list of 20 sites did not have their closures postponed.

In September, Minister Nixon said the “temporary measure” was over, according to the Calgary Herald.

Alberta Parks site Type of closure Type of use Bleriot Ferry Provincial Recreation Area Full closure Overnight Bow Valley Provincial Park – Barrier Lake Visitor Information Centre Partial closure – facility n/a Chain Lakes Provincial Recreation Area Partial closure – campground Overnight Crow Lake Provincial Park Full closure Day use Dinosaur Provincial Park – Comfort Camping Partial closure – facility Overnight Dry Island Buffalo Jump Provincial Park – Tolman Bridge Campgrounds (East and West) Partial closure – campground Overnight + group use Engstrom Lake Provincial Recreation Area Partial closure – campground Overnight Gooseberry Provincial Park Lake Partial closure – campground Overnight + group use Gooseberry Provincial Recreation Area – Elbow Valley Visitor Centre Partial closure – facility n/a Greene Valley Provincial Park Full closure Day use Kehiwin Provincial Recreation Area Full closure Overnight Lawrence Lake Provincial Recreation Area Partial closure – campground Overnight Little Fish Lake Provincial Park Full closure Overnight Notikewin Provincial Park Partial closure – campground Overnight Running Lake Provincial Recreation Area Full closure Overnight Sheep Creek Provincial Recreation Area Full closure Overnight Smoky River South Provincial Recreation Area Partial closure – campground Overnight Stoney Lake Provincial Recreation Area Full closure Overnight Sulphur Lake Provincial Recreation Area Full closure Overnight Twin Lakes Provincial Recreation Area Full closure Day use

Nixon explained it this way during his November town hall: “there are 17 other parks within the park system — I shouldn’t say all parks, they are campgrounds and day-use zones in certain areas — where it makes more sense from the Alberta Environment and Parks perspective, as we merge Alberta Environment and Parks into one department, that it makes more sense to be able to have them managed underneath the Public Lands Act.”

“Now that does not mean that those sites are unprotected or that they won’t be accessible to Albertans. They will remain fully protected and fully accessible to people to be able to use them,” he said.

But the apparent inconsistency in messaging has left conservation groups with more questions than answers.

‘If they have changed their plan …. tell us’

“This is where we really are asking for clarity from the government,” Kecia Kerr, the executive director of the northern Alberta chapter of CPAWS, said during the group’s panel event. “We want to understand: are the parks being removed from under provincial parks legislation, are they being transferred to become public lands?”

“We are still concerned because we don’t feel like the government has been clear on what actually they are doing now. If they have changed their plan from what they initially did in their release, then great, but be clear about it and tell us,” she added.

Morrison noted that many other partnerships currently take place in areas protected as parks, so the recreational areas shouldn’t need to be removed from the parks system in order to be managed by third parties.

Alberta Environment and Parks did not respond to The Narwhal’s requests for clarification about the government’s plan for these park areas.

‘Stripping away the protections these sites currently have leaves them vulnerable’

Chris Smith, the parks coordinator with the northern Alberta chapter of the CPAWS, explained during the organization’s online panel that environmental groups are concerned at the prospect of these recreation areas being removed from the parks system because they would then have less protection as public lands.

“All land that is provincially owned in Alberta has at least nominal protections under a suite of different environmental legislation, these are the basics that our society would expect their government to manage for on all publicly held lands and include things such as waste management, hazardous substance releases, potable water regulations, reclamation standards and a host of other more general environmental issues,” he said.

“However, the protections offered under our parks legislation are meant to protect these areas with measures that go above and beyond the bare minimum.”

Smith added that “while the government has indicated that they have no intention to sell these lands or allow industrial developments on them, the fact remains that stripping away the protections these sites currently have leaves them vulnerable to actions by future governments who have made no such promises.”

“This is why we have protected area legislation so that the public can have confidence that these sites are being protected now and into the future and we don’t have to rely on promises,” he said.

Glen Hvenegaard, a University of Alberta geography professor, told The Narwhal it really comes down to the difference between legislative commitments and policy commitments — and policies are weaker than legislation.

If the sites lose their status as parks under the legislation, their level of protection can more easily be affected by policies that may shift with new ministers, new governments or changes in the economic circumstances of the province.

UCP says plan would save money, observers highlight ecological benefits of Alberta parks

According to the UCP, the plan would save $5 million in 2020-2021, help improve the efficiency of the parks system and allow the government to focus on its “renowned signature destinations” at a time when Alberta is facing an unprecedented budget deficit of more than $20 billion.

But some observers have questioned whether the risks of lost protection justify the potential savings.

“It’s a serious budgetary crisis, for sure, but the amount of projected savings — $5 million — for this action is minor compared to the bigger budgetary picture,” Hvenegaard said.

In February, the UCP government said the 164 Alberta Parks sites it had identified for “proposed removal” or possible partnerships are “mainly small and under-utilized provincial recreation areas.”

But data obtained by the Council of Canadians show registrations at the 11 sites which allow reservations are comparable with average booking numbers across the parks system, CBC News reported.

Hvenegaard also noted that some of the sites affected by the government’s plan are in the prairie grasslands, an area “that’s under threat from all directions,” where the portion of areas protected by legislation is “horribly low.”

“Those remaining sites are, by virtue of being really rare, are important,” he said.

At-risk birds have been sighted in these areas and could be affected by any changes to how the sites are used, Hvenegaard noted.

The sites are also “really important recreationally for people,” he said.

“We don’t want to lose all those tremendous park experiences that are providing great benefits, health benefits and educational benefits and connections to the land.”

Hvenegaard added that Canada has international commitments to increase the amount of land and water it protects.

“Alberta needs to do its part,” he said.

Town hall to address Alberta Parks concerns a ‘disaster’

Another major concern for CPAWS is the lack of consultation about the proposal.

While Minister Nixon did hold an online town hall recently to address concerns about the government’s plan, the event faced considerable criticism after moderators disabled the chat function where people were asking questions, Global News reported. Most of the questions asked live during the event came from Nixon’s colleagues.

The minister was asked during the event to address concerns about transparency and consultation. In response, he said, “if we had actually made the changes that people accuse us of I would certainly see why people would be concerned about not being consulted, but the reality is that we actually have not changed anything really significantly within our system.”

“By identifying opportunities [for partnership] across the province and opening them up for conversation, that is consultation,” he said.

But Steve Donelon, board chair for the northern Alberta chapter of CPAWS, said the government is having a “one-way conversation.”

“Unfortunately, there has been no meaningful consultation,” he said.

According to Hvenegaard, “thorough consultation” would involve discussions with other government ministries, non-governmental organizations, recreational groups and other visitors to these areas.

“That would have helped identify what the real issues are … and hopefully they could have brainstormed for solutions,” he said.

While Hvenegaard said consultation should have happened before the government announced its plan in February, he said it’s not too late.

“As they say with planting a tree, the best time was 40 years ago, the second best time is today,” he said.

“They still have time to talk and learn and understand the issues,” he said.

— With files from Sharon J. Riley

A set of campgrounds at Dry Island Buffalo Jump Provincial Park are among the 20 Alberta Parks sites the UCP government has listed for closure. Photo: Len Langevin / Flickr